Paul Pogba sends message to Manchester United stars ahead of Arsenal clash

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has reportedly sent a rallying cry to his team-mates as they look to get their season going against Arsenal tonight.

The Red Devils host the Gunners at Old Trafford this evening and could really do with continuing their strong home record against these opponents.

It’s been a bad start to the 2019/20 campaign under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but a big scalp like Arsenal could do wonders to lift the mood inside the club.

According to the Sun, Pogba himself has also taken it upon himself to try to coax a strong performance out of the United players against Arsenal tonight.

The report notes that the France international has taken this responsibility despite being a big doubt for this game due to injury.

Pogba was also notably overlooked by Solskjaer to captain the side against Rochdale last week in the Carabao Cup, with youngster Axel Tuanzebe getting the armband instead despite Pogba starting the match as well.

The 26-year-old has had a lot of stick during his time at Man Utd, but fans can surely see from this report that he can be a big presence off the pitch when it matters.

MUFC supporters will now just hope it’s enough to inspire their club for the visit of AFC later today.