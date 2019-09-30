Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba reportedly looks a step closer to leaving the club and could even seal a transfer to Real Madrid this January.

The France international is said to have made huge demands over a new contract at Old Trafford that his club will find very hard to meet.

And according to Don Balon, this could now spell the end for Pogba at United in the very near future, with Real Madrid still pursuing him after failing to bring him in during the summer.

The 26-year-old has long been talked up as a priority for Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, and there’s no doubt he could make a fine long-term replacement for Luka Modric.

This could be a huge blow for Man Utd, however, who already need to strengthen this struggling squad and who could do without needing to replace such a big name.

For all Pogba’s struggles during his time at MUFC, he remains a world class talent who can change a game in an instant.

The Red Devils would no doubt find it hard to bring in anyone of similar stature without splashing a great deal of cash – and doing so in the middle of the season will likely be even harder.

It remains to be seen if some compromise could still be reached on the terms of his new contract at United.