Garth Crooks’ Premier League team of the week is out again, with Manchester City dominating the line up with three players after their win at Everton.

City goalkeeper Ederson makes the cut, along with attacking team-mates Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez, who were both on fine form at Goodison Park on Saturday.

That result helped keep Pep Guardiola’s side within five points of league leaders Liverpool, who also picked up another win this weekend as they scraped a 1-0 at Sheffield United.

It wasn’t a vintage display from the Reds, but defensive duo Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip both put in strong displays and make Crooks’ XI on BBC Sport.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is in after scoring in the win over Southampton, while Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori makes Crooks’ team once again after some hugely impressive recent form.

Elsewhere, Leicester City were excellent on Sunday as they thrashed Newcastle 5-0, with Ricardo Pereira and Jamie Vardy also selected in the Premier League team of the week, along with West Ham’s Andriy Yarmolenko and Wolves ace Matt Doherty.

Aside from Matip for some reason playing left-back, this is a pretty decent team from Crooks…