Richard Keogh faces 15-month spell on sidelines after injury sustained in car crash with Derby teammates

Derby captain Richard Keogh is reportedly set to be ruled out of action until next December due to the knee injury that he suffered in a car crash last week.

As noted by Sky Sports, Mason Bennett and Tom Lawrence were arrested and charged for drink driving, and while they will undoubtedly face disciplinary action and a date in court, Keogh has suffered a different kind of punishment for the trio’s actions.

It’s added that he has damaged knee ligaments and could be ruled out for up to 15 months, while Bennett and Lawrence returned to training on Monday and could feature for the Rams against Barnsley on Wednesday.

Given Keogh has 18 months remaining on his current contract, there will be concerns on his part that this injury could now cost him the chance to earn a new deal with Derby.

Time will tell how his recovery goes, but the trio will undoubtedly have to pay a heavy price for their actions last week as Sky Sports note that they were involved in the accident after seemingly drinking too much after a team-building dinner.

Fortunately no one else was hurt in the incident, as far as the reports suggest, but Keogh now faces a long road back from injury to make a full recovery.