Video: Throwback to when Jamie Carragher BEAT Sadio Mane in a race

Liverpool star Sadio Mane is one of the fastest and most dangerous forwards in Europe at the moment.

But remember when Reds legend Jamie Carragher beat him in a race?

Throwback Who’s faster sadio mane or Jamie carragher ???? ???? ?pic.twitter.com/HJg6NRJeWU — supermane10 (@supermanelfc) September 29, 2019

Here’s a throwback to that moment, in a hilarious video that’s been doing the rounds on Twitter again today.

Carragher wasn’t known for his pace during his playing days, but clearly enjoyed this chance to silence some haters!