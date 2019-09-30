Menu

Video: Throwback to when Jamie Carragher BEAT Sadio Mane in a race

Liverpool star Sadio Mane is one of the fastest and most dangerous forwards in Europe at the moment.

But remember when Reds legend Jamie Carragher beat him in a race?

Here’s a throwback to that moment, in a hilarious video that’s been doing the rounds on Twitter again today.

Carragher wasn’t known for his pace during his playing days, but clearly enjoyed this chance to silence some haters!

