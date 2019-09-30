Video: Arsenal loanee Mkhitaryan produces superb assist for Dzeko to score Roma’s winner over Lecce

Henrikh Mkhitaryan continued his impressive form for Roma by setting up Edin Dzeko to score in a Serie A clash against Lecce on Sunday.

Mkhitaryan moved to Stadio Olimpico on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal at the start of September, after slipping down the pecking order at Emirates Stadium.

The Armenian midfielder has settled into his new surroundings quickly, contributing one goal and one assist in four Serie A matches, with Roma now fifth in the league standings.

His solitary assist came against Lecce over the weekend, as he produced a brilliant clipped cross for Dzeko to head home the winning goal in the 56th minute of the game.

Check out the Arsenal loanee’s inventive pass and Dzeko’s finish below.

Goal! Džeko heads home to give @ASRomaEN the lead. ??? pic.twitter.com/xFU4ka4mOn — BH live (@BHlive_official) September 29, 2019