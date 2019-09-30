Video: Aubameyang equalises for Arsenal v Man Utd after horrendous Tuanzebe error

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored a crucial leveller for Arsenal against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday night.

The Red Devils went in at the half time interval 1-0 up, thanks to a Scott McTominay strike from outside the box just before the break.

Arsenal have hit back in the second period thanks to Aubameyang, who raced in to score an equaliser in the 58th minute after a horrendous error from United’s stand-in left-back Axel Tuanzebe.

The 21-year-old’s misplaced pass deep in United’s own half fell straight to Bukayo Saka, who played a first time ball into Aubayang with Harry Maguire playing the Gabon striker onside.

The Arsenal superstar then produced an expert dinked finish to beat David de Gea, hauling the visitors back into the game to set up a tense finale.

Check out Aubameyang’s goal below.

Aubameyang with the dink ?

How has the linesman put his flag up there ? #AFC #MUNARS pic.twitter.com/HGjjkza947 — Gunners.com (@Gunnersc0m) September 30, 2019

Harry Maguire playing Aubameyang onside for the goal. EIGHTY MILLION POUNDS. ?? pic.twitter.com/aV2Bwm8CxT — JP (@JurgenPressed) September 30, 2019

(Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports)