Video: Manchester United transfer target Fernandes nets fourth goal of the season for Sporting

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes justified ongoing links with Manchester United by scoring against Aves on Monday night.
According to Don Balon, the Red Devils already have a deal in place to sign Fernandes in the winter transfer window, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer desperate to add a creative spark to his midfield ranks.
The Portuguese star has been in fine form for Sporting once again at the start of the 2019-20 campaign, contributing four goals and three assists in seven appearances.
Fernandes netted his fourth goal of the season in a Primeira Liga clash at Aves this evening, calmly slotting home a penalty kick with less than ten minutes left to play.
Check out the Man United transfer target’s expert spot-kick which ended up giving Sporting a 1-0 victory below.
GOLO! Sporting CP, Bruno Fernandes aos 83′, CD Aves 0-1 Sporting CP #LigaNOS #CDASCP
Vê todos os lances: ? https://t.co/gpzpxs8Cc0 pic.twitter.com/lVKJM7xnfa
— VSPORTS ? (@vsports_pt) September 30, 2019