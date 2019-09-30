‘We both really loved Manchester United’ – Roy Keane on Sir Alex Ferguson, role in dressing room

Former Man Utd star Roy Keane was asked about life under Sir Alex Ferguson and gave a brilliantly insightful answer on various aspects of his time at Old Trafford.

Keane was a guest pundit on Monday Night Football as United drew with Arsenal, and after the game the panel had an in-depth discussion with him on his career.

SEE MORE: Video: ‘I’m absolutely crying at that’ – Some fans mock Lindelof for embarrassing misplaced pass during Man Utd v Arsenal clash

Naturally, a significant portion of the chat was about his time with the Red Devils, and while Jamie Carragher set the tone by essentially glossing over the well-documented problems that Keane had with Ferguson towards the end of his time with Man Utd, they decided to focus more on the good times.

As seen in the video below, Keane insisted that ultimately he was never really overly-friendly with any manager he had in his career, and that applied to Ferguson too.

However, what they did share in common was a will and desire to win and do what was best for the club, and they certainly showed that in a glittering spell in which they won countless major trophies together.

Further, Keane backed himself and his role in the dressing room as his career went on, as he made his case that as a senior player, he did have an influence on what happened, but he is adamant that he never crossed the line with his responsibility and did what he felt all senior players do for the team.

It really was an excellent piece in the broadcast, and Keane continues to have no issue in being completely honest and forthcoming with his answers.