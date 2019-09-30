Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has posted an injury update on Instagram as he continues his recovery from an ankle issue.

As noted by the Gunners last week, the Frenchman is currently continuing his rehabilitation work and isn’t expected back in action until next month.

Naturally, Lacazette is working hard to ensure that he returns as soon as possible and is in the best shape possible too as he posted an injury update on Instagram, as seen below.

The 28-year-old is still seemingly doing individual work and working alone in the gym as it remains to be seen when he’ll step up and look to make himself available for Unai Emery, with a return to full training undoubtedly needed before he gets the green light.

Nevertheless, it’s a positive sign that he’s continuing to rehab and edge closer to a return, as although goals haven’t been a problem for Arsenal in their last five outings across all competitions having scored 15, they’ll be eager to get their prolific forward back alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and others.

One thing that seems pretty certain is that Lacazette will not feature against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday night, as Arsenal look to not only move back into the top four in the Premier League standings, but also to deal a blow to a direct rival for that particular battle.