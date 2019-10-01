Manchester United could reportedly be back in the race to seal the transfer of Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld again in the near future.

The Belgium international has been linked with the Red Devils several times in the past, and is currently looking set to be out of contract at Spurs at the end of this season.

This could therefore give United the opportunity to snap Alderweireld up on the cheap this January, according to Tuttosport, as translated by Sky Sports.

Although Ole Gunnar Solskjaer strengthened his defence with the signing of Harry Maguire from Leicester City in the summer, Man Utd still look like they could do with improving their options at the back.

Victor Lindelof still looks unconvincing, while Eric Bailly has had his injury troubles and Phil Jones seems almost entirely out of the first-team picture.

Alderweireld has shone at Tottenham and seems ideal to come in and help United tighten up at the back, even if he’d only be a short-term option for the club.

The 30-year-old could partner Maguire for a year or two before a youngster like Axel Tuanzebe could perhaps then step up and become first choice.