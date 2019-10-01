It’s bizarre that sometimes a player’s talent can be completely overlooked if they have a negative demeanor or don’t look like they want it enough. It might be a sign of regressive views from British fans, but Mesut Ozil’s time at Arsenal looks like it’s coming to an end.

The German has only played once in the Premier League so far this season and looks to be completely out of favour.

READ MORE: Euro giants linked with swoop for Arsenal ace in January after latest snub

According to a report in Eldesmarque, Arsenal are ready to move Ozil on and will look to Real Madrid to sign a potential replacement.

The report suggests that Martin Odegaard is the player being considered by The Gunners to replace the German. It would certainly be an exciting signing for the fans after seeing the Norwegian wonder-kid finally starting to justify his earlier reputation with an outstanding start to the season with Real Sociedad.

The story goes on to suggest that money could be the main problem. They say the potential price tag would be about €80m, so it’s possible that might be too much for Arsenal to afford.

It also looks like they could have some competition for his signature. The report indicates that Pep Guardiola might see Odegaard as a possible replacement for David Silva, while Dortmund have also been credited with an interest.

Until this season it looked unlikely that he would have any future in Madrid. This is the fourth season in a row where he’s been loaned out and he’s only managed to make two league appearances since joining in 2015.

Real aren’t the type of club who generally give chances to young players to improve and break into the team. It’s completely possible they only see Odegaard as an asset they hope to sell on, but if he keeps doing well then that price tag will keep going up.

If Arsenal truly want him then it would make sense to try and secure a deal as soon as possible.