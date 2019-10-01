Arsenal fans troll Manchester United over BRUTAL Aubameyang stat that humiliates Red Devils

Arsenal fans are trolling Manchester United with a pretty incredible Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang stat that’s emerged this morning.

The Gabon international scored a fine goal to level things up in last night’s match between Arsenal and United at Old Trafford, chipping in his seventh league goal of the season – matching a 22-year-old record held by Gunners legend Dennis Bergkamp in the process.

On top of that, Aubameyang also made it 17 goals in his last 17 games in all competitions – two more than Man Utd’s whole team have managed in the same period.

Last 17 games in all competition Aubameyang : 17 goals

That’s pretty sensational stuff by Aubameyang, though it’s far more damning on the Red Devils, who look a very poor side at the moment.

United notably signed Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal to boost their attack, but he flopped big time and left on loan this summer.

Arsenal, meanwhile, signed Aubameyang in that same transfer window to replace Sanchez, and he’s proven one of their finest purchases of recent times.

