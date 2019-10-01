Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney has been dealt a major blow as he’s suffered another injury setback after only just making it back from a previous layoff.

The Scotland international joined the Gunners from Celtic in the summer and had to wait some time to make his debut due to arriving at the Emirates Stadium injured.

Tierney made his comeback in Arsenal’s 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup last week, but it seems he’s now set for another spell out.

Not much more information is given at the moment, but the Sun’s Daniel Cutts tweets below that Tierney will be out of Scotland’s next squad and is a huge doubt to play in Arsenal’s Europa League game this Thursday…

Kieran Tierney has suffered an injury setback and pulled out of the Scotland squad. Huge doubt for Thursday now. Still struggling after comeback. #AFC #Arsenal — Daniel Cutts (@Journo_Slash) October 1, 2019

Arsenal fans will be gutted by this news, with Tierney looking a superb prospect and one who could immediately improve their fortunes.

Sead Kolasinac has been playing left-back recently and continues to struggle, while Tierney looks one of the finest young players in Europe in his position.

AFC fans will just hope this isn’t as serious as it sounds and that the 22-year-old can get back on the pitch and get a run of games under his belt as soon as possible.

UPDATE: Some slightly contradictory reports on the Tierney injury…

As you can see below, James Benge has a slightly more positive take on the Tierney situation:

Kieran Tierney is available for selection on Thursday. No guarantees he’ll join Scotland squad but he’s still recovering from a major injury. — James Benge (@jamesbenge) October 1, 2019

It seems the defender’s absence against Manchester United may have just been a precaution and that he’s still recovering from his previous injury rather than suffering a new one.

Arsenal themselves are yet to provide an official update on the situation.