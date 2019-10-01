Arsenal fans may have to say goodbye to this superstar very soon after club legend Ray Parlour indicated that the ace’s latest snub could be the ‘last straw’.

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour told talkSPORT today that Mesut Ozil’s omission from Arsenal’s squad for their clash against rivals Manchester United last night could be the ‘last straw’ for his career at the Emirates.

After a difficult time recently, is the attacking midfielder’s time with the north London club over?

Less than 18 months ago the Gunners made Ozil their highest-paid player when he signed a new contract until 2021 worth a staggering £350.000-a-week, as per BBC Sport.

Despite being highly-anticipated yesterday’s clash turned out to be quite the dull affair, ending 1-1 after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang cancelled out Scott McTominay’s stunning opener for the Red Devils.

Here’s what Romford’s very own Pele had to say on the World Cup winner:

“We don’t know what happens behind the scenes; we don’t know the atmosphere at training and we don’t know his attitude at training.”

“Maybe Emery is looking at it wanting a reaction and he’s not getting a reaction, so he’s saying, ‘I’m going to go with the youngsters instead’.”

“He’s been brave by doing it because Ozil is a World Cup winner and he’s on a massive contract at Arsenal.”

“But he did probably need someone like Ozil last night to open the door for Aubameyang; he didn’t get a lot of service did he?”

“But Ozil… I don’t know what the future holds for him. I think that could be the last straw.”

Unai Emery seemed quite stern when he was quizzed on the playmaker’s omission from the squad, telling Sky Sports via The Mirror that: “He is not right. I decided that this is the XI and that’s it.”

There’s no denying that Ozil has been a shadow of his former self since he signed his marquee new contract with the Gunners.

Regardless of what fans think, the club should consider getting rid of the superstar either on loan or permanently in the near future as it’s simply not viable for the Gunners to pay such a high wage to someone who is hardly playing.