Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is reportedly an option for AC Milan as they could be set to change managers after a bad start to the season.

Current boss Marco Giampaolo only took over at the San Siro this summer, signing a three-year contract, but it seems his position is already in some doubt.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the experienced ex-Gunners manager Wenger is one of a few options on the table for Milan, who have chopped and changed in the dugout on a number of occasions in recent years.

There’s no doubt the Rossoneri are something of a fallen giant and look in need of some stability more than anything, though the option to bring in a top class, experienced coach like Wenger would no doubt be tempting.

The Frenchman had a difficult end to his time at Arsenal, but remains a club legend at the Emirates Stadium for winning plenty of trophies and bringing such entertaining and stylish football to north London.

One imagines Wenger has one more big job left in him and if he could revive Milan it would be quite an achievement.