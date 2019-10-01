Arsenal star Bellerin savagely trolls Spurs after Gnabry tears them apart for Bayern

Oh dear Spurs fans, this season really hasn’t turned out well so far. Things were always going to be tough after moving to a new ground and trying to settle in, but this is a night that will provide Arsenal fans with a lot of glee.

Former Gunner Serge Gnabry scored four goals as Bayern Munich completely and utterly dismantled Spurs as part of a 7-2 thumping.

He looked imperious as Pochettino’s men were completely outclassed. Such a heavy defeat will only help to enhance the speculation surrounding the Argentine’s future.

Just to make things worse, Arsenal fan’s favourite Hector Bellerin took to Twitter to stick the boot in:

The thing is, Spurs fans are absolutely within their rights to turn round and point out at least they are a Champions League club this season. While that is true, this kind of result usually leaves you with absolutely nothing to cling onto.

Things did start well for Spurs as they went 1-0 up thanks to Son, however that was as good as it got as Bayern took over and scored seven.

Spurs will now face two games with Red Star Belgrade as they look to try and get this Champions League campaign back on track. If they can win both games, they should still be in a very strong position to go through.

That won’t come as much comfort tonight however.