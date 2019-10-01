Former Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas heaped praise on two Gunners youngsters as they shone in last night’s draw against Manchester United.

Unai Emery’s side were not at their best in a generally sloppy game, but scored a second-half equaliser through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to come away with a point.

Fabregas, however, was clearly impressed with how two of Arsenal’s youngest performers stepped up in this big game as he singled out midfielder Matteo Guendouzi and winger Bukayo Saka for praise.

Gotta love Guendouzi. Can play good or not so good but always shows up in difficult moments at such a young age. Big future ahead of him at @Arsenal — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) September 30, 2019

Arsenal fans will be excited to hear this praise from their former player, who knows a thing or two about what it takes to make a career for yourself after starting out young.

Saka is a player. 18 years old showing great maturity ?? — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) September 30, 2019

The Spaniard, now with Monaco, first broke into the Arsenal first-team when he was just 17 years old, and Gooners would be thrilled if Guendouzi and Saka could go on to be even half as successful for them as he was.

Arsenal don’t have the resources of their big six rivals, so rely on identifying the best young talent and bringing players through from their academy.