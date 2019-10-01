Menu

“Unsung hero” – Arsenal star earns big praise from these fans after strong performance vs Manchester United

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Loads of Arsenal fans are praising the form of goalkeeper Bernd Leno as he made some key saves in last night’s 1-1 draw away to Manchester United.

The German shot-stopper may not be in the same bracket as big names like United’s David de Gea or Liverpool’s Alisson, he is certainly bringing some stability to Arsenal in what has long been a problem position.

MORE: Arsenal star dealt huge injury setback after only just returning to action

In recent years, the Gunners have rotated between the likes of Petr Cech, Wojciech Szczesny and David Ospina, none of whom were ever really good enough for the club.

Leno looks a considerable upgrade and is starting to earn the respect of many Arsenal supporters, with a lot of them singling him out for praise today and calling him something of an unsung hero.

More Stories / Latest News

Arsenal could definitely do with Leno keeping up this form, with their defence not really good enough at the moment, putting a lot of pressure on the goalkeeper.

Still, it seems the 27-year-old is up to the challenge, and these fans are pretty pleased…

More Stories Bernd Leno