Loads of Arsenal fans are praising the form of goalkeeper Bernd Leno as he made some key saves in last night’s 1-1 draw away to Manchester United.

The German shot-stopper may not be in the same bracket as big names like United’s David de Gea or Liverpool’s Alisson, he is certainly bringing some stability to Arsenal in what has long been a problem position.

In recent years, the Gunners have rotated between the likes of Petr Cech, Wojciech Szczesny and David Ospina, none of whom were ever really good enough for the club.

Leno looks a considerable upgrade and is starting to earn the respect of many Arsenal supporters, with a lot of them singling him out for praise today and calling him something of an unsung hero.

Arsenal could definitely do with Leno keeping up this form, with their defence not really good enough at the moment, putting a lot of pressure on the goalkeeper.

Still, it seems the 27-year-old is up to the challenge, and these fans are pretty pleased…

I feel for Bernd Leno personally. He pulls off some crucial saves, but because of the shambolic defence in front of him it’s almost inevitable that he will eventually concede. The lack of clean sheets means that so many fans undervalue him. Who knows where we’d be without him. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) October 1, 2019

Just a quick shoutout to Leno who’s been massive for us. Credit where it’s due. He’s been brilliant! — Pranav (@P_Kuchimanchi) October 1, 2019

Leno doesn’t get enough credit. He’s saved us so many times. Not his fault the defence is so shit. — ? (@kltuun) October 1, 2019

Leno unsung hero tonight — Joe ??? (@InnerFlameLoL) September 30, 2019

Leno was an unsung hero in this game, saved us — AUBALACAPEPE ™ (@Aaron__AFC) September 30, 2019

Credit to Leno he kept us in the game.. — Cainmilreich (@gunnercainas) October 1, 2019

We need to give huge credit to @Bernd_Leno THANK YOU. Gracias Amigo ?????? — Kabir Shema (@kabiru_shema) September 30, 2019