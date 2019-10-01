Arsene Wenger has revealed that he is currently considering some ‘interesting proposals’ that he has received as a return to management could be on the cards.

The French tactician hasn’t been on the sidelines since leaving Arsenal in 2018, as he has been keeping himself busy with punditry roles as the wait continues for his return.

As noted by The Sun, it has been speculated that he could be set to take over at AC Milan imminently, with current boss Marco Giampaolo under serious pressure after seeing his side lose four of their opening six Serie A games.

In turn, it remains to be seen whether or not Wenger arrives to replace him, but the former Gunners boss revealed on Monday night that a return to football could be imminent for him when speaking at the 2019 Legends of Football awards in London.

“Since leaving Arsenal I have received some interesting proposals some of which I am currently contemplating,” he said, as quoted by The Mirror.

“However, one invitation that I did not hesitate to accept, and I am extremely honoured to do so, is to receive the 2019 Legends of Football award.”

Time will tell whether or not a possible vacancy at Milan will interest him, as it would also see him link back up with former Arsenal chief Ivan Gazidis.

Nevertheless, the first big decision that will be needed is from the Rossoneri and whether or not they will sack Giampaolo, as perhaps a failure to secure a win over Genoa this weekend could be the final straw for him.

Wenger though is seemingly a man still in demand, and while the Mirror add in their report that the 69-year-old still harbours hopes of returning to coaching in the future, it remains to be seen if an ideal opportunity presents itself in the coming weeks as he himself has now conceded that he has options on the table.