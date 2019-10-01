Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his seventh league goal of the season against Manchester United last night to continue his superb start to the 2019/20 campaign.

The Gabon international pounced on a defensive error by Man Utd’s Axel Tuanzebe and showed his class and quality with a neat dinked finish past David de Gea.

And in doing so, Aubameyang matched a Dennis Bergkamp record from 22 years ago, as explained in the tweet below from Opta Joe…

7 – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the first @Arsenal player to score as many as seven goals in the Gunners' first seven Premier League games of a season since Dennis Bergkamp in 1997-98. Heavenly. #MUNARS — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 30, 2019

This is truly a very impressive stat from Aubameyang, who has been one of Arsenal’s best signings of recent times after his January 2018 move from Borussia Dortmund.

The 30-year-old didn’t necessarily look an ideal replacement for the departing Alexis Sanchez at the time, but has been a real hit in the Premier League and has now done something that even great Gunners strikers like Thierry Henry and Robin van Persie never managed.

AFC fans will be thrilled with how Aubameyang is getting on, and now just need the rest of their team to step up as he’s got them out of trouble on more than one occasion in recent times.