Man City boss Pep Guardiola is seemingly set to face yet another injury headache as Kevin De Bruyne has been sidelined by a groin problem.

As noted by the club’s official site, the Belgian international will miss the Champions League encounter with Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday night as a result, and perhaps most worryingly of all, there is no suggestion of how long he could be out for.

City will undoubtedly hope that it’s simply precautionary and that he will shake off the problem by the weekend, but the fact that they state it all depends on how he reacts to treatment would suggest that there could be some level of concern over the seriousness of the issue and how long he could be sidelined for.

Any playing time missed for the 28-year-old will be a major blow for Guardiola at this point, given he has been in exceptional form so far this season with nine assists and two goals in just nine appearances.

With defensive woes already bothering Man City with the likes of Aymeric Laporte and John Stones ruled out of action, the last thing that they needed was another injury blow to another influential figure.

Unfortunately, that’s what they face now with De Bruyne, and while he would have perhaps been rested in midweek anyway for a game which many expect the reigning Premier League champions to win, the report above raises doubts over his availability moving forward.

Man City face Wolves on Sunday before the international break, and so they’ll hope that their creative talisman is able to recover in time for that outing and can then use the off-time in the schedule to continue his recovery if the groin problem is still bothering him.