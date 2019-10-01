Inter have suffered a setback as Romelu Lukaku will reportedly miss their clash with Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The 26-year-old has made a bright start to life for the Nerazzurri, as he has immediately become a key figure for Antonio Conte up front.

He’s bagged three goals in seven games thus far, but he won’t be able to add to that tally when his side face Barcelona this week.

As noted in Sky Sport Italia’s tweet below, the Belgian international hasn’t travelled with the rest of the Inter squad to Spain as he has picked up a muscle injury.

In turn, that will be a major blow for Conte especially so close to the game, and the Italian tactician will now have to find a Plan B without his talismanic frontman to cause the Barcelona defence problems.

Given his physicality and aerial threat, it undoubtedly takes something away from Inter’s attack and it will perhaps come as a relief to the likes of Gerard Pique that they won’t have to keep Lukaku quiet in midweek.

It’s an important game for Barcelona especially after they were held to a draw by Borussia Dortmund in their opening game as Group F certainly looks like it will be tight and every point will count.

As for Inter, they certainly still have quality available in attack with the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Lautaro Martinez and Matteo Politano all pushing for a starting place.