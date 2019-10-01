Barcelona have already set the wheels in motion for next summer’s recruitment, the Catalan giants are eyeing a move for this talent who could be snapped up for €6m.

According to ESPN, Barcelona are keeping a close eye on Brazilian right-back Emerson as they look to set out their targets for next summer’s transfer window.

ESPN add that the La Liga champions actually have a €6m option to sign the ace in 2021 but they could bring a move forward as they look to add depth at right-back.

The ace is actually co-owned by Barcelona and Real Betis, the defender has looked very impressive for the La Liga side since his €12m in January.

Emerson has played five games this season, scoring once and chipping in with two assists.

Emerson seems like a very well-rounded player that could be a huge asset to Barcelona’s squad. The starlet has the potential to become a regular for the La Liga giants in the future.

Emerson has represented Brazil at Under-20s and 23s level, the 20-year-old made his name at Atletico Mineiro before moving to Spain.