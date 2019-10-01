Barcelona are keeping close tabs on two of Europe’s biggest talents as they look to add some young stars to their squad next summer. The aces are worth at least €100m.

According to ESPN, Barcelona are keeping a close eye on the progress of midfield maestros Dani Olmo and Fabian Ruiz.

The pair are two of Spain’s biggest midfield talents and the Catalan giants are already planning their recruitment for next summer.

Olmo has been tearing it up since leaving Barcelona’s world famous academy to join Croatian giants Dinamo Zagreb. The versatile attacking midfielder was phenomenal for Spain’s Under-21s in this summer’s European Championships.

The 21-year-old was named Man of the Match in the final of the competition after scoring the winning goal for his country.

ESPN understand that the ace’s price tag sits at €40m. This could turn out to be a very clever signing by the Blaugrana, the starlet’s ability to play in different positions will be very valuable to the squad.

On the Fabian front, Mundo Deportivo revealed last week that Barcelona chief and club legend Eric Abidal watched the ace in action for Napoli last weekend – the star scored a superb goal.

It’s reported that the Italian giants value the ace at more than €60m given his fine form recently.

Fabian is one of Spain’s biggest talents, the 23-year-old attacking midfielder already has three senior caps to his name.

Barcelona star Sergio Busquets recently said, as per Marca, that the youngster will be the best midfielder in the world alongside Blaugrana ace Frenkie de Jong.

The La Liga champions will need to refresh their midfield considering that superstars Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic are approaching the twilight years of their illustrious careers.

Olmo and Fabian are certainly two of the best midfield talents in the world right now, a move for the duo would make sense considering that the pair are tipped to be crucial players for Spain in the future.