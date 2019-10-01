Arsenal legend Martin Keown hailed teenager Bukayo Saka for his performance in last night’s 1-1 draw against Manchester United.

The 18-year-old was impressive throughout the match, troubling the opposition defenders and being a threat up front. He eventually set up Aubameyang’s equaliser and had a couple of scoring opportunities himself but was unable to cash on them.

Keown hailed Saka for his performance. As quoted by Goal.com, the Arsenal legend said: “London-born lad Bukayo Saka embodied that fighting spirit on Monday night. The 18-year-old winger caused Manchester United all sorts of problems, and it was his quick-thinking which saw Arsenal leave with a point. The moment Saka picked up the ball after a misplaced pass by Axel Tuanzebe in the 58th minute, he did not hesitate.

“With one touch, he put Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang through. It looked easy, but do not underestimate this pass. It was the earliness of that ball which hurt United. He read the situation. Harry Maguire was trying to race back because he was playing his opponent onside. Saka had to be quick, and he was. He fed Aubameyang, and it became 1-1. Arsenal look like they have unearthed a gem in Saka. He looked like the £72 million winger on show.

“That is not meant as a dig at Nicolas Pepe, their summer signing from Lille, but rather a compliment for Saka. Only a deflection denied him scoring the winner, too. What a talent he looks.”

Saka has been getting first-team opportunities due to Alexandre Lacazette’s injury and he is making the most of his chances. The winger has already amassed a goal and three assists in five appearances across all competitions. Given his current form, he can easily find a great amount of game time under Unai Emery this season.

Despite being unable to win, Arsenal are fourth in the Premier League table with 12 points. The Gunners’ next fixture is against Standard Liege in the Europa League followed by a league match against Bournemouth.