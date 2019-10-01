It’s been a pretty turgid evening all round for Real Madrid, they did manage to fight back from 2-0 down to Club Brugge but not winning at home to the Belgian side is unacceptable after the defeat they suffered in Paris.

Additionally it looks like one of their key defenders has suffered a fairly serious knee injury. It’s not completely clear how bad it is right now, but Jose Luis Sanchez tweeted to say there was big concern from Real as Nacho is headed for tests on his knee:

Se han tenido que llevar a @nachofi1990 al hospital para haberle pruebas en la rodilla. Preocupación por su estado.@elchiringuitotv@DeporteslaSexta — José Luis Sánchez ?? (@JLSanchez78) October 1, 2019

Nacho might not be one of the flashiest names in the Real Madrid squad, but he’s a vitally important squad player for Zidane. He’s able to play anywhere across the back line and looks impressive whenever he plays.

He’s played over 30 games each season for the past three years which goes to show how important he is to the squad. His versatility is so useful and it will really hurt Zidane if he’s missing for a large amount of time.

Hopefully the scans show there isn’t anything major and he might return to action soon, but the way it’s being covered in the media does suggest it’s not looking good for the Spanish international.