Barcelona face Inter in the Champions League on Wednesday night, and coach Ernesto Valverde’s squad has been confirmed for the encounter.

The Catalan giants held Borussia Dortmund to a goalless draw last time out, but they’ll certainly be hoping to produce a better performance and secure a positive result this week to take charge of what promises to be a tight group.

They’ll be buoyed by the fact that both Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele are included in the squad to face the Nerazzurri as the pair have been battling injury problems to start the campaign.

It remains to be seen if Valverde opts to start them or perhaps avoids any immediate risks and introduces them if needed as the game goes on.

Either way though, it’s a major boost for Barcelona to have the duo back fit enough to be involved, and they’ll hope to play a bigger role in the coming weeks both domestically and in Europe.

While there was good news for Barcelona, Inter suffered a late injury blow as Romelu Lukaku hasn’t made the trip to Spain to face the reigning La Liga champions after picking up a muscular problem.

With that in mind, Antonio Conte will have to find an alternative solution in attack, while in contrast, Valverde now seemingly has a luxury of options up top with Messi and Dembele pushing for a place in the starting line-up to partner the likes of Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann.