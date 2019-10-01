“Definitely getting sacked”: These fans question Zidane’s future after horror first half vs Brugge

You always got the impression that Real Madrid were waiting on a catastrophic result to use as an excuse to finally get rid of Zinedine Zidane.

He picked up a couple of victories and managed to take a point from the Atletico game at the weekend, yet it still didn’t feel like his job was completely safe.

A horrific first half at home to Club Brugge in the Champions League sees his side go into the break 2-0 down, and it feels like nothing short of an epic comeback victory is going to be enough to save him here.

These fans took to Twitter to express their belief that the Frenchman is pretty much done:

Zidane is definitely getting sacked if they lose this match. Wow!! — Ifeanyi (@EnigmaOkafor) October 1, 2019

Jesus, Lucas Vasquez will give someone a heart attack. The worst player in the Real Madrid squad and he starts every damn time. If Zidane gets sacked because of an idiot like Vazquez ruining games, no pity for him. And Courtois? How is he still our number 1? ?????? — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) October 1, 2019

Zidane favoritism is going to get him sacked #zidanedimision #ZidaneOut — rockygourdet (@rockygourdet) October 1, 2019

I’m so fucking happy tbh! Zidane deserves it for starting Modric, Nacho, Vasquez and having the audacity to leave Bale and James out. Hopefully he gets sacked as well — Shaurya (@SK7futbol) October 1, 2019

Assuming he does end up getting the boot, it will be fascinating to see what Florentino Perez decides to do next. It’s unlikely a long term solution who is currently employed would move at this point in the season. Someone like Mauricio Pochettino would be perfect but it would depend on Spurs being willing to let him go.

A short term caretaker manager could also make sense until the Summer, but then he could face the same problem that Man United had after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s incredible start last year.

Someone like Arsene Wenger could potentially make sense, but it’s hard to see him being willing to do the job on a short term basis. Former players like Xabi Alonso or Raul could also be options.

It leaves the door open for Jose Mourinho to sweep back into power at The Bernabeu, which would be incredible to see when you consider he fell out with just about everyone on his way out last time. It might seem the obvious choice but it doesn’t mean it would be the right one.