Euro giants linked with swoop for Arsenal ace in January after latest snub

AC Milan could reportedly set their sights on Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil in January as he continues to be linked with an exit.

The 30-year-old has been limited to just two appearances for the Gunners so far this season, with Unai Emery seemingly preferring other options ahead of him in the pecking order including summer additions Dani Ceballos and Nicolas Pepe.

In turn, that lack of playing time will surely raise question marks over Ozil’s future at the Emirates, as given the quality that he possesses, he will undoubtedly expect a more prominent role.

As noted by the Mirror, Emery gave a short answer as to why the German playmaker didn’t feature against Manchester United on Monday night, as he insisted that he was simply “not right” and decided to pick an XI without Ozil in it.

Time will tell if that outlook changes as Arsenal prepare to face Standard and Bournemouth in the coming days ahead of the international break, but it might not be enough to stop speculation from surfacing over a possible departure from north London for Ozil.

As per Calciomercato, it’s suggested that Arsenal are ready to sell him and that Milan could be a possible option in January given their need for more experience and quality after a worrying start to the Serie A campaign.

The Rossoneri have lost four of their opening six games to start the league season, and that in turn has unsurprisingly led to pressure building on coach Marco Giampaolo.

Regardless of whether he survives or not, given the reliance on young players in the current squad, Milan will undoubtedly benefit from adding more experience and proven quality to their ranks, and that could potentially arrive in the form of Ozil in the New Year based on the report above.