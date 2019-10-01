Former West Ham star Sofiane Feghouli has opened up about his personal problems during his season in east London.

The Algerian winger looked a top talent at Valencia before earning a move to the Hammers, but he flopped in his brief spell in English football.

Speaking about it now, the Galatasaray ace said: “In England, football is totally different. Unfortunately, I had a lot of physical and personal problems.

“In the end, I could not express my game and show what I was capable of. During mid-season [window], I had opportunities to start over again, but the club didn’t want to let me go. I had to wait until the end of the season to join Galatasaray.

“I swapped for them because I liked their project and the desire to win titles, something that I had not done so far. So, I just agreed to it.”

West Ham fans will no doubt be disappointed that it couldn’t work out with Feghouli, though they’ve since strengthened their attack with promising signings like Felipe Anderson and look in decent shape under Manuel Pellegrini.