The dreadful performance from Man United last night was just the latest set back in a season that already looks like a write-off despite it only being October. It even looks like their Europa League opponents are mocking them.

United travel to Holland to take on AZ Alkmaar this Thursday, and it certainly looks like they fancy their chances of a result.

One of their former star players Kenneth Perez had been speaking to Foxsports about his former club’s chances of getting a result this week.

Perez declared that he felt his former side were favourites going into the match and as long as they didn’t get intimidated by the name of the club they were going up against,

He also said that he saw their performance against Leicester recently and wasn’t impressed. You can only imagine the recent showings against West Ham and Arsenal will only make him more convinced that AZ can get a result.

The Dutch side have had a great start to their season, winning six of their first eight games and finding themselves only one point behind Ajax and PSV.

The Europa League is a big deal for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season, it looks like their only realistic chance of getting into the Champions League next season so he will need his players to pick themselves up and bounce back on Thursday.

Mason Greenwood scored the only goal when they beat Astana 1-0 last month, it’s possible he will gt another chance to show what he can do this week too.