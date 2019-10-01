‘Get rid of him’ and ‘why on earth is he there’ – These Real Madrid fans react to XI vs Club Brugge

Real Madrid host Club Brugge in the Champions League on Tuesday night as they look to secure an important win to get back on track.

The Spanish giants were thumped 3-0 by Paris Saint-Germain in their opening game of the group stage, and so they need a response this week to ensure that they don’t slip into trouble in their bid to advance out of the group.

In turn, it’s no surprise that Zinedine Zidane has named a strong starting line-up for the clash, but the inclusion of Lucas Vazquez seemingly hasn’t gone down particularly well with the Real Madrid supporters below.

Further, it even warranted a specific article focused on that decision from Mundo Deportivo, who note it was a surprise call from the Frenchman.

Neither Gareth Bale nor James Rodriguez were included in the squad for this encounter and so they miss out, while Vinicius Jr, Isco and Luka Jovic all have to be content with places on the bench.

However, the decision to start Vazquez ahead of them doesn’t appear to be a popular one, and so it remains to be seen whether or not Zidane has got it spot on or if the concerns raised by the fans below are warranted.

Given the quality still in this side though with the likes of Eden Hazard, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Karim Benzema in the final third, that should be enough for Real Madrid to remain confident that they will get the desired result on Tuesday night to bounce back and pick up a vital victory.

What do we have to do to stop you from starting Vasquez???? — A Rapacious Scumbag (@NigelNdumiso) October 1, 2019

Vazquez out — ? (@MadeiraProdigy) October 1, 2019

Vazquez OUT — Laura (@laurabspfc) October 1, 2019

Vázquez out — Romy ???? (@MissxRomy) October 1, 2019

You have Vinicius, Isco and Jovic but decided Vazquez it is. SAD!! — mayor (@mayojava) October 1, 2019

