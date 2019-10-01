Barcelona fans loved this massive boost that the team received ahead of their Champions League clash with Inter Milan, Messi and Dembele are back from injury.

According to Barcelona’s official website, five-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi and superstar Ousmane Dembele were declared to be fit for tomorrow’s clash with Inter Milan after the side’s final training session earlier today.

The Catalan giants need to be at their best to overcome Inter Milan. Antonio Conte has led the side to a flawless start to the new Serie A campaign.

Barcelona’s attack could look frightening, Lionel Messi could feature alongside talisman Luis Suarez and superstar forward Antoine Griezmann.

Unfortunately Wednesday evening’s Champions League clash comes too early for Jordi Alba.

The Spaniard is still sidelined with injury and either youngster Moussa Wague or Portugal international Nelson Semedo are expected to deputise for the star.

Take a look at the La Liga champions’ squad for tomorrow night’s mammoth encounter:

Here’s how some Barcelona fans reacted to the massive boost:

The GOAT is back — Shepherd (@_holyparadise) October 1, 2019

A Magical Messi masterclass. ?

That’s all I ask. ?? — Shubham Thakur (@shubham10thakur) October 1, 2019

That’s what I’m talking about — Thuso Mosia (@ThusoMosia) October 1, 2019

Good news — Joseph C Robert (@Josephcarrick) October 1, 2019

Hell yeah the ? is back ???? — Anand Abraham (@AnandAbraham20) October 1, 2019

Thanks you god — REBECCA?? (@rebeccakme) October 1, 2019

I knew they were not injured, the campion league is out main target????? — Anthony Jackson chris ?????????? (@anthonychris01) October 1, 2019

YESSSSSSS THANKSSSS GOD ?????? — sabrina (@sabrileza) October 1, 2019

After an unflattering start to the league, the return of Messi and Dembele is just what the time needs to inspire a crucial victory over Inter.