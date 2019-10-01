Several Arsenal fans slammed left-back Sead Kolasinac for his performance against Manchester United last night.

The Gunners moved to fourth place following the draw at Old Trafford. Manchester United opened the scoring thanks to Scott McTominay’s screamer before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang equalised in the 58th minute.

The Red Devils had a number of scoring opportunities but Bernd Leno produced some fine saves to foil them.

Following the match, several Arsenal fans criticised Kolasinac for his performance and have called for him to be dropped.

Kolasinac was horrendous brah, Tierney soon come — Un Prophète (@mediocentr0) October 1, 2019

Xhaka, Torreira, Kolasinac? None of them set the game alight. Xhaka could’ve done more to prevent the goal, Kolasinac continued to show how weak he is defensively & Torreira was anonymous in midfield. — Rob James (@EuroLeaguesFan) October 1, 2019

@arseblog @gunnerblog Is Kolasinac just a really unfit player or just a poor player? Seems to knackered by 70 minutes each game and then becomes lazy #arsecastextra — El Tubzinho (@tubzinho) October 1, 2019

Kolasinac needs to be dropped ASAP. The amount of time he is just ball watching is crazy. — Hussain (@MHGooner95) September 30, 2019

Kolasinac has been absolutely dire. Tierney so so needed #MUFCARS — Alex (@sheeshywonder) September 30, 2019

Kolasinac didn’t produce the worst performance last night but it wasn’t very convincing either. Many might prefer to see Kieran Tierney ahead of the Bosnian international. The 22-year-old started in Arsenal’s Carabao Cup fixture against Nottingham Forest but wasn’t even in Emery’s squad for last night’s fixture. It will be interesting if Tierney is chosen in the Gunners’ Europa League fixture against Standard Liege.

If Kolasinac is to receive more first-team opportunities this season, he’ll have to produce better performances on the pitch and will need to make more attacking contributions.