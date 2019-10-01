Arsenal manager Unai Emery has praised teenager Bukayo Saka who put in a fine performance against Manchester United last night.

The Gunners drew 1-1 against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side at Old Trafford with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang canceling out Scott McTominay’s screamer just before half-time.

Saka received his third start of the season last night and he impressed at Old Trafford, setting up Aubameyang’s equaliser.

Following the match, Emery praised the 18-year-old, saying that he is constantly improving and has become an important player for Arsenal. Speaking to the Gunners’ official website, the Spaniard said: “I think he’s working and improving, being mature and also playing matches in front of each player and each team as tonight against Manchester United. But his work is natural and he is improving. He is helping us now as an important player.

“We are going to work with him with him with calm, with patience, but if he deserves to take minutes and to take confidence for helping us with his performance, that is fantastic for us.”

Saka has made five appearances for Arsenal in 2019/20 so far, scoring a goal against Eintracht Frankfurt and providing three assists. After impressing at Old Trafford, the winger is bound to receive more first-team opportunities as the season progresses.

With last night’s draw, the Gunners went up to fourth in the Premier League table. They next take on Standard Liege on Thursday before playing Bournemouth on Sunday.