Huddersfield Town are considering sorting out a loan move for goalkeeper Ryan Schofield.

The 19-year-old looks in need of more first-team experience, which he currently seems unlikely to get at the Kirklees Stadium.

Speaking about the ‘keeper’s situation, Terriers boss Danny Cowley said: “Ryan is someone we know well, having watched a lot of Notts County during his loan spell at the back end of last season.

“He played against our Lincoln team in the Carabao Cup this season, of course, and I think Ryan has a real chance (in the game).

“We also think he probably needs another stepping stone somewhere along the line, to get some more first-team experience – so that is something we will consider moving forward.”

Schofield has had a number of loan spells away from the club before and fans will hope that perhaps one final stint could be enough to get him ready for more regular first-team football.