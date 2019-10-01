Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Anthony Martial will miss Thursday’s Europa League fixture against AZ Alkmaar.

The Red Devils obtained a point from last night’s match against Arsenal at Old Trafford and are now tenth in the Premier League table. Their next fixture is against AZ Alkmaar who are currently third in the Erevidisie, one point behind Ajax and PSV.

Martial has been out of action for more than a month after sustaining a hamstring injury and Solskjaer has said that the Frenchman won’t feature on Thursday but could be in contention to play against Newcastle United this weekend.

As quoted by Manchester United’s official website, the Norwegian said: “Maybe the weekend [against Newcastle United, he will be back] but if not, after the weekend. Definitely not Thursday.”

Martial has scored twice in three matches this season so far. Manchester United will hope that the 24-year-old is back on the pitch soon as he is one of their most important players. After registering their third consecutive winless result, the Red Devils will hope to beat AZ Alkmaar on Thursday.