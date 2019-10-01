Mauro Icardi WAG and agent Wanda Nara admits their life is a “mess” since his transfer from Inter Milan to PSG

The wife and agent of Mauro Icardi has opened up about how difficult her life has become since his transfer from Inter Milan to Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The Argentine forward left Inter for PSG on loan, but his WAG Wanda Nara says their lives are still half spent in Milan as their kids are in school there half the time and in Paris the other half.

“It’s a mess. I work in Italy, I have a contract with the Mediaset television network, but I always have to come and go,” she told Telefe, as quoted by Calciomercato.

“My biggest sacrifice is this – based in Milan and Paris, with two schools and two houses: the school is also based in Paris so the children are half here and half there.”

This sounds far from ideal for Icardi and family, though it seems fair to say the 26-year-old needed a move this summer after a difficult time at Inter.

The former Sampdoria ace was a star player for the Nerazzuri for some time, but fell out of favour last season, while personal problems and controversy off the pitch have plagued him throughout his career so far.

Icardi hasn’t made much of an impact at PSG so far, but will be hoping this loan move can prove worth it for the stress it’s clearly putting Nara through.