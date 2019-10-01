Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana has conceded that he would welcome a return to Barcelona as he cast doubt over his future with the Dutch side.

The 23-year-old spent five years with the Catalan giants between 2010 and 2015 in the youth ranks before moving on and joining Ajax, and he has since made 150 appearances for the reigning Eredivisie champions.

Having been such an important part of their success domestically in recent times and their impressive runs in the Europa League and Champions League, the Dutch outfit will surely be keen to keep Onana at the club for the foreseeable future.

However, it seems as though should Barcelona come calling, he would find it difficult to ignore his former club and has now opened the door for a second stint at the Nou Camp if the opportunity presented itself.

“I don’t know what will happen next year, if I will stay or not,” he told Marca. “I want to be the best goalkeeper in the world. It’s the dream I have and, as they say, dreaming is not forbidden.

“[Barcelona] have always been my club. They gave me everything. It was the road to get into Europe and I’m very grateful.

“If they loved me again, I’d be delighted, but you never know.”

The Spanish giants appear well set in that department currently with Marc-Andre ter Stegen firmly established as their top choice between the posts, while Neto arrived this past summer to offer quality cover and a back-up option.

Given Onana’s quality and age, he would surely have no interest in sitting on the bench even if it were for Barcelona, and so perhaps if he is keen on a second crack at the Nou Camp, he may have to bide his time and wait until there is an opportunity for him to establish himself as the No.1.

His current contract with Ajax runs until 2022, and so it remains to be seen if he continues with them for the time being, or looks for a new challenge elsewhere in the more immediate future.