Manchester United can reportedly afford the £100million that would be required to seal the transfer of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund next summer.

However, it may not all be plain sailing for the Red Devils after their poor start to the 2019/20 season – their worst points haul from their opening seven matches in the Premier League era.

It remains to be seen if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can guide United out of this mess, with the club currently 10th in the table and looking outsiders to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Crucially, that could mean they won’t be able to sign Sancho as Goal claim Champions League football is likely to be a key factor in determining if they can persuade the England international to move to Old Trafford.

Sancho would no doubt be a fine signing for MUFC at this moment in time, bringing in a big upgrade on flops like Jesse Lingard in attack.

Still, United will need to recover quickly if they are to have any chance of breaking into that top four and attracting the targets they need.