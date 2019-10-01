Liverpool are being linked with some exciting moves in the transfer market that could make Jurgen Klopp’s side even more of a major force in the game.

The Reds won the Champions League last season and now arguably look the favourites to win the Premier League title this term.

Still, come the end of the season there could be major changes about to take place, with some talk that Mohamed Salah will leave for Real Madrid.

Reports link Liverpool with exciting Ajax winger David Neres as Salah’s replacement in a potential £73million deal that could turn out to be great business.

Of course, losing Salah is a gamble, but Neres could fit in superbly on that right-hand side and has age on his side to grow into an ideal long-term successor for the Egyptian.

Elsewhere, Liverpool could also replace Salah’s goals with the return of Luis Suarez from Barcelona, according to surprise speculation.

The Uruguay international could be ideal up front in this LFC side, allowing Roberto Firmino to do what he does best and drift back into a number ten role, with Suarez more of a natural goal-scorer.

Fans would surely welcome Suarez back after his successful first spell at Anfield, and overall this looks a strong potential Reds line up even without Salah…