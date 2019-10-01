Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Reds defender Joel Matip picked up an injury in the win over Sheffield United.

The German tactician’s injury update has been reported on the club’s official site, in what could bee a major blow for Liverpool after Matip’s immense form of late.

“Joel Matip obviously got a slight knock at Sheffield, we have to see how exactly it will be,” he said.

“Apart from that, everybody should be fine. Of course, we have the players who weren’t available last week – that means Shaq is still out; Alisson is very close but for sure not for tomorrow. I think that’s it pretty much.”

Klopp does not seem to know how long Matip will be out for, and this will no doubt have many Liverpool fans worried as he’s become almost as important to the team as his bigger name defensive partner Virgil van Dijk.

The Cameroonian broke into the side on a more regular basis last season while Joe Gomez was injured, and LFC will now just have to hope the young England international can similarly take advantage of his absence and step up in his place now.

Gomez is certainly a very decent backup for Liverpool to have, but he’s had a pretty patchy injury record himself and fans won’t want to see the club relying on Dejan Lovren too often.

Matip had another strong game in the win over Sheffield United but it now seems he’s set to miss the Champions League clash with Red Bull Salzburg.