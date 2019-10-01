Man United are almost starting to get caught in a never ending cycle. They could only be a couple of huge signings away from being competitive again, but it’s getting harder to convince those players to make the move.

Champions League football seems to be the main thing that elite players look for when moving to a new club, so if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can’t offer it then he’s going to find it difficult to attract his main targets.

It seems like the main player he wants next Summer is Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, but that doesn’t seem likely as things stand.

According to The Sun, United would probably be able to afford the £100m price tag to bring the young star back to England. The main issue is Sancho’s entourage don’t feel the move to Old Trafford would be the right move for him.

The story goes on to suggest that they don’t feel the move to Old Trafford would actually be a step up for him just now. He seems guaranteed to play Champions League football for Dortmund and they know that bigger clubs than United will be interested in him.

This means that something will need to change if the move is to go through. United’s only realistic chance of featuring in The Champions League next season is winning the Europa League, and they don’t look likely to do that based on their current form.

Sancho has also had a fantastic start to the season so far, so if he keeps that form up his price tag will probably increase as the season goes on.