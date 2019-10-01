Former Manchester United striker Robin van Persie has suggested that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to try Paul Pogba in a different position.

The France international has had a difficult time at Man Utd so far, failing to look as good as he has at previous club Juventus and when he plays for his country.

Van Persie believes the solution to that could be to give Pogba a more advanced role in United’s midfield.

The 26-year-old was poor again in the draw with Arsenal on Monday night, which Van Persie watched and analysed in his new role as a pundit.

WhoScored have Pogba’s main position this season as a defensive midfielder, and it’s fair to say that doesn’t seem the way to get the best out of him.

Van Persie feels the former Juventus man should be playing more like a number 8 – a kind of box-to-box role between defensive midfield and number 10.

“For him, the coach, for us, for everyone, it’s just important to choose a position,” the Dutchman is quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

“Choose where you think, and the coach thinks, he plays the best football for himself and for the team.

“I would play him not as a defensive midfielder, and not as a number 10 but in between – number eight position.

“So, he still has his freedom, he’s not judged then on 20-plus goals a season, if he scores 10-plus goals, makes assists, everyone will look differently at him then, but it needs to be clear for everyone.”

It remains to be seen if Solskjaer will take this advice on board, but fans will be eager to see the MUFC boss try something new to improve Pogba’s form.