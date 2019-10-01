Manchester United face transfer bill of £74.3million due to add-on clauses

Manchester United reportedly still owe as much as £74.3million in the transfer market due to various add-on clauses in some of their recent signings.

A report from the Times names Harry Maguire, Fred, Diogo Dalot, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James as being among the players United signed with add-ons included in the deals.

This apparently brings the club’s bill as high as £74.3m in that respect, though the report explains that Man Utd expect they can pay most of that off from the sale of Romelu Lukaku alone.

It’s fair to say the Red Devils don’t seem to be getting great value for money in the transfer market at the moment, with most of those players looking expensive enough when they first joined.

And while Maguire, Wan-Bissaka and James have started well since joining this summer, none have been able to sufficiently improve this United side and get them back to where they want to be.

Meanwhile, Fred and Dalot have not made much of an impact at all since arriving at Old Trafford and MUFC will hope they can find a few more bargains like James in the near future, rather than expensive flops.