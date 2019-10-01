Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has heavily criticised Paul Pogba’s lack of impact in this side after another underwhelming display in last night’s 1-1 draw against Arsenal.

The former Red Devils goalkeeper went on a long rant after the game about the France international’s performance, as he looked a shell of the player who has previously looked world class at former club Juventus and when he plays for his national team.

Pogba has never really hit top form during his time as a Man Utd player, but fans will still have been pleased to have him back from injury for the visit of a big-name opponent like Arsenal.

Still, as Schmeichel says, the 26-year-old’s passing was cautious and he slowed United’s game down a lot whenever he got on the ball.

This is hardly what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have wanted, and Schmeichel has sent a strong message about Pogba’s role in the team.

Speaking to Stadium Astro, as quoted by the Metro, the Dane basically suggested to Solskjaer that, on current form, Pogba seems more of a hindrance to this side and perhaps shouldn’t be playing.

“If Pogba is playing in this team he needs to speed it up a bit,” he said.

“He was seriously slowing it down, in the first 25 minutes just basically playing the ball backwards. For a player of his calibre that was disappointing.

“I don’t understand what his role in this team is. Even when Ole made the substitutions and put Pogba further forward, not a lot happened.

“I think they need to find out what his role is, how Manchester United should play with him in the team. Then it should be communicated so that everyone [understands], 75,000 [fans] here are not too happy about him, to be fair.

“You kind of hear that around, people don’t like Pogba that much because he doesn’t do much for the team.

“For me it’s not great to have that kind of player in the team in this period of time.”