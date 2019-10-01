Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has overseen the club’s worst start to a league season in the Premier League era.

In fact, according to Opta Joe in the tweet below, it’s United’s worst points haul after seven league games for 30 years in what is truly an embarrassment for the club as they continue to struggle in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

9 – Manchester United's haul of nine points from their opening seven league games is their lowest at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 1989-90 (7). Flat. #MUNARS — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 30, 2019

United have won only two league matches so far this term, the opening day 4-0 win over Chelsea and a 1-0 victory over Leicester City.

It’s clear this has to improve soon or Solskjaer will surely be under big pressure as he arguably looks out of depth in such a big job.

The Norwegian tactician looked a bit of a gamble when MUFC hired him, but there’s no doubt he initially lifted the form and mood of the team when he replaced Jose Mourinho.

Things have gone downhill, however, and the stat above is certainly alarming as United put in another uninspiring performance and failed once again to pick up three points.