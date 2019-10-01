Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has urged his teammates to be more ruthless up front.

The Scottish international scored his first goal of the season in last night’s fixture against Arsenal with a stunning right-footed shot from outside the penalty area. However, the Gunners equalised thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Red Devils had a number of opportunities to score but were often denied by Bernd Leno.

SEE MORE: Man United can meet £100m price for Jadon Sancho but face another key obstacle to completing the transfer

McTominay feels that Manchester United should be more ruthless up front and create more scoring opportunities. Speaking to the club’s official website, the 22-year-old said: “There were a lot of different chances we had in the game and it is about us being more ruthless in front of goal now. I have said it in previous weeks we have to get more opportunities and create more. That is something the gaffer, Kieran [McKenna] and Michael [Carrick] are reiterating in the training sessions.

“We are Manchester United and everything is so well documented but we have a real good bunch of players who are a tight-knit group and the team spirit is really, really good. We keep everything in house and it is all positive.”

Manchester United need to be a little more clinical up front and we might see that once Anthony Martial returns to the team. The Red Devils are currently tenth in the Premier League table with nine points. Their next fixture is against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League before playing Newcastle United this weekend.