Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden will reportedly miss three Premier League matches including big fixtures against Manchester United and Chelsea after his red card in the 5-0 defeat to Leicester City.

This is a blow for the Magpies, with Hayden given his marching orders at the King Power Stadium but reportedly facing no further action from the FA, according to the Leicester Mercury.

The report lists upcoming fixtures against Man Utd at home, Chelsea away and Wolves at home as the games Hayden will have to sit out for Steve Bruce’s struggling side.

After a tough start to the season, Newcastle could really do without further issues such as this one, though one has to question if they’d have expected to get much from games against United and Chelsea anyway.

Hayden, 24, has been a key player for NUFC since joining the club from Arsenal back in 2016, helping them win the Championship title in his first season at St James’ Park.